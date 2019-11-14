Hafele India launches design centre in Hyderabad

German company Hafele, a leader in interior design products, solutions and functionality, has set up a 10,000 sqft design centre in Hyderabad, stated to be its largest in India.

The new design centre brings together global interior trends with innovative functionality offering consumers interactive display settings enabling them to touch and feel and experience the products.

Hafele India, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global has been in operation in India since 2001. While the parent was established in Black Forest in Germany in 1923, it has grown to a € 1.5 billion turnover company globally. Now about 80 per cent of its business comes from outside Germany, including India.

Explaining Hafele India journey and plans going forward, Jurgen Wolf, Managing Director of Hafele South Asia and India, said over the years the company has grown in operations and footprint across various States in the country with its products and innovative smart solutions.

“We closed with revenues of Rs 800 crore in India and have been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of about 30 per cent from 2011 onwards. Our internal target is to achieve a turnover of about Rs 1000 crore by next year,” he told Business Line.

As design concepts are better understood when experienced in live set-ups, the four storey design centre in Hyderabad allows customers to experience functionality, seamlessly rooted in latest trends in real settings.

The range of products displayed include architecture fittings, space optimisation solutions, kitchens, lighting systems, digital locks and other products that make homes and offices smarter. “As houses get smaller by the day, the challenge is to design them efficiently. Our products and solutions help customers address this,” he explained.

Jurgen Wolf said, “Hyderabad is currently turning into the new IT hub of the country bringing in a lot of investments. The startup culture is also booming thanks to initiatives like T-Hub and We-Hub, attracting well-educated people from around the region which is elevating the overall working culture and standard of living of the city. Our initiative is to successfully cater to this growing customer base and offer them design solutions at par with their evolving lifestyles.”

The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo.