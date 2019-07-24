HAL delivers Chetak helicopter to Indian Navy ahead of schedule

Facts and figures
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered a Chetak helicopter ahead of schedule to the Indian Navy.
HAL had entered into a contract with the Indian Navy in August 2017 for the supply of eight Chetak helicopters. Two helicopters were scheduled to be delivered in August 2019 while the remaining were to be delivered in August 2020.
These helicopters are fit with the latest communication and navigation systems developed by HAL and the Company is committed to provide continuous support to the Chetak fleet, said R Madhavan, CMD-HAL.
The documents were handed over by S Anbuvelan, General Manager of Helicopter Division-HAL to Commodore Vikram Menon, VSM, CSO(Air), HQNA in an event held at HAL facilities here, on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Menon said, “It is an honour to accept the first production helicopter one month ahead of schedule. We are aware of the vital role played by Chetak helicopters in Indian Naval aviation for the past five decades. HAL and Indian Navy have shared a long fruitful relationship. We appreciate HAL’s commitment and look for continued support in future.”
G V S Bhaskar, CEO-Helicopter Complex said, “HAL has successfully restarted the Chetak helicopter production line after incorporating latest technologies. We are committed to deliver the remaining seven helicopters as per the delivery schedule”, he added.
HAL has been producing the Chetak helicopters for the last five decades under a license from Eurocopter, France (now Airbus Helicopters). The first Chetak helicopter was delivered to the Indian Navy in February 1966.
These helicopters are used by the Navy for communication duties (Passenger transport), Cargo/ Material transport, Casualty evacuation, Search & Rescue, Areal survey & Patrolling, Emergency medical services, electronic news gathering, Anti hijacking, Off shore operation and Under-slung operation.
HAL has, so far, produced more than 350 Chetak helicopters and delivered around 80 to the Indian Navy. Presently, 51 helicopters are flying with Navy and the serviceability has always remained high.
