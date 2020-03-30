HAL pledges ₹26.25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has pledged ₹20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to ₹6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to ₹26.25 crore.

“This is a small step from HAL in supporting the government’s ongoing efforts in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic,” said R Madhavan, CMD-HAL.

“Each employee of HAL has committed a minimum of a single day’s salary as a donation to the PM–CARES fund,” said Alok Verma, Director HR.

HAL has been at the forefront of various initiatives as part of its CSR programmes and has been playing an active role in addressing the needs of the society over the years. Its recent programmes have focused on important issues like water conservation, cleanliness, environment protection, use of natural resources, education and training, infrastructure etc. The company has once again come forward with its contribution at this critical hour and depending on situation will continue to assist in future too.