Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a 77 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,437 crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹814 crore in the same quarter last year. This rise in net profit was attributed to the realisation of aircraft manufacturing contracts.

The revenue from operations grew 11. 04 per cent to ₹4,347.50 crore (₹3,915.35 crore). EBITDA went up 13 per cent to ₹994 crore (₹880 crore).

Expenses for the aerospace and defence company increased 8.22 per cent, rising to ₹3,506.16 crore (₹3,239.92 crore).

During the quarter, the company had invested ₹234.80 lakh in the Electronic Warfare (Defence) Testing Foundation, and ₹261.25 lakh in the Communication (Defence) Testing Foundation.

HAL’s maintenance and repair services are the largest revenue segment, accounting for 72 per cent of its revenue in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The company’s shares closed at ₹4,661.35 on the BSE, marking a 0.79 per cent decline.