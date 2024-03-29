Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, for the supply of six sets of LM2500 gas turbines (GT) and GT Auxiliaries (GTAE), spares, tools for Indian Navy’s Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) project.

The domestic contract will be executed between FY26 to FY29, valued at ₹1,173.42 crore.

HAL stock closed higher by 1.83 per cent on the NSE at ₹3,341 on Friday’s trade. Meanwhile, Cochin Shipyard stock closed at ₹871.50 on the NSE, lower by 0.11 per cent.