Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has announced the launch of a Complete 360 IT Managed Service offering, WATCH360, which is designed to help organizations manage their IT environment effortlessly.

Ram Mohan, President & CEO, of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, “Many organizations struggle to manage their IT infrastructure effectively due to limited resources and technical expertise. Our new Managed Services package, ‘Happiest Minds’ WATCH360’ addresses this challenge by offering a single point of contact for all IT needs, from data centers and public clouds to branch infrastructure.”

According to the company, the service offering provides organizations with reliable and affordable 24/7 IT infrastructure management.

Powered by ELLIPSE, an AI-infused platform, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 utilizes machine learning for real-time insights and automation. This translates to enhanced IT efficiency, cost savings, and seamless service delivery, all backed by industry-leading SLAs and company experts, delivering services from Happiest Minds’ ISO 27001-certified centers.

“Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 is a comprehensive packaged offering specially designed to cater to customers’ needs through a flexible scaling model,” said Girish Chandangoudar, VP & Head, Infrastructure Services, Happiest Minds.

He added that with the management of Servers, Databases, Network, and Security Devices, and Cloud Native Services, Happiest Minds’ WATCH360 enhances overall IT operations. “The solution has immense potential to positively impact our customer’s infrastructure and help them build a robust and secure environment,” said Chandangoudar.