Hathway Cable Q2 net profit declines 63.6 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2021

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday reported a 63.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 19.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 52.33 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 3.85 per cent to ₹ 447.87 crore as against ₹ 431.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses in the September 2021 quarter stood at ₹ 450.75 crore, a jump of 10.5 per cent as against ₹ 407.90 crore.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹ 25 on the BSE, down 1.77 per cent from the previous close.

