Havells India aims to grow market share in the fans segment backed with new launches

After the cooling-products industry witnessed a washed-out summer season in 2020 due to the Covid-induced national lockdown, Havells India expects to see stronger growth momentum this summer for its fans business.

The company on Monday launched a new range of fans which includes Stealth Puro Air ceiling fan with 3-stage filtration and air purification benefits priced at ₹15,000. The company is also bolstering its premium fan range with the launch of a personal lifestyle fan called Havells Fanmate, which is a portable fan equipped with carbon filters.

Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Ltd said, fans is a highly penetrated segment in the country and growth in the category is largely being driven by the replacement segment.

Stating that summer season accounts for nearly 45 per cent sales for the category, he added that the company expects the growth momentum witnessed during the festival season to continue during the summer months.

“We saw strong growth during the third quarter for our fans business due to the festival season as well as pent-up demand. As we get into the summer season, we expect this growth momentum to continue. We have geared up with new launches with a differentiated proposition for consumers, ramped up our manufacturing capacity and have worked on the ‘phygital’ preparedness. We expect to strengthen our market share further in the summer season,” Negi said.

While the fans industry did witness an uptick in sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the ₹8,000 crore-fans industry is expected to end FY20-21 with a degrowth of 12-15 per cent.

With resurgence of cases in certain markets, Negi said while there are concerns but with vaccination moving in the right direction, the industry remains positive regarding summer sales season. “We have been growing at a faster pace than the category growth rates and we are leaders in the premium decorative segment. We believe the replacement segment will continue to witness an uptick as consumers look at upgradation and also with the real estate market witnessing recovery trends,” he added.

“With comprehensive research and development, addressing the evolving needs, Havells has launched India’s first Air Purifying Ceiling Fan- Stealth Puro Air to fulfil a fundamental need which is clean air,” he added.

While Havells India’s market share in the overall fans segment is pegged at 19-20 per cent, the company said it dominates the premium decorative segments with a market share of about 40 per cent.