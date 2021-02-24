Havells India to double domestic appliance business in two years

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Havells India aims to double its domestic appliances business in the next two years and is looking to strengthen its market share, especially in the food-preparation appliances category.
Besides deepening its presence in Indian households, it is also looking at launching new products in niche sub-segments, the company said.
In line with this strategy, the company is launching its new ‘Made-in-India’ premium mixer-grinder under the sub-brand Silencio with features such as low noise operation, digital display and pre-set options for grinding, blending and manual usage. It has also applied for six patents to bring in new technology-backed features such as screw-less jars, hands-free operation with lid-lock mechanism and air channelisation and exhaust.
Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, “Our strategy is to strengthen our presence in Indian households further with consumer-centric innovations, growing the reach of our products through the phygital strategy and driving premiumisation backed by technology. The Silencio mixer grinder has been developed and designed in-house at our research centre and will enable us to have a presence at the premium end of the kitchen appliance segment, which is currently largely dominated by international brands.”
The company said despite the pandemic it has witnessed strong demand for domestic appliances such as air-fryers and slow juicers, as consumers increasingly seek convenience and ways to keep themselves healthy.
“Looking at the growth opportunities, there is potential for us to double our domestic appliance business in the next two years and in categories like the food preparation appliances, we aspire to be among the top two brands,” Negi added.
The company said it is witnessing strong growth in this segment currently and is growing at double the pace of industry growth. But the company did not give specific details on revenues.
“With the accelerated adoption of e-commerce, we have been nimble in pandemic times by launching our online to offline model by integrating our e-store with our offline dealers, in line with our omni-channel strategy,” he said.
Following high commodity prices, Negi said the company had to hike prices by 6-7 per cent in the electrical consumer durable segment.
