Electrical goods and appliances maker, Havells India, on Thursday, said its consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent to ₹287 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹243 crore in April-June last fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹4,899 crore in the June quarter as against ₹4,292 crore in the year-ago period, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Havells India partners with Swedish tech start-up

The company stated that consumer demand remained sluggish in the first quarter though it seems to have picked up lately.

It further noted that sale of cooling products was impacted by unseasonal rains.

Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent up at ₹1,374 apiece on BSE.