HCG divests 38.5% stake in Strand Life to Reliance Industries for ₹157 crore

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG), a speciality healthcare service provider focused on oncology, on Monday said it has divested 38.5 per cent stake (on a paid-up capital basis and 34.5 per cent on a fully diluted basis) in Strand Life Sciences to Reliance Industries for ₹157 crore.
In a statement, the company said it has acquired the oncology hospital labs and clinical trials business from Strand Lifesciences through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for ₹81 crore with a set-off of ₹7 crore towards receivables. The transactions have resulted in a net cash inflow of ₹83 crore for HCG in addition to the take-over of the labs and clinical research business.
“With the acquisition of Strand’s hospital labs and clinical research business, HCG not only enhances in-house diagnostic and research capabilities and offerings but will also be able to drive higher awareness and adoption across the network and thus positively impact a much larger patient population. HCG also gets the ability to pursue clinical trials business in-house which given the diversity and scale of HCG Cancer operations would be an attractive proposition to build upon,” Dr BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG, said.
In January 2018, HCG had executed a business combination of its hospital labs and clinical trials business, which operated under the Triesta brand, with Strand’s clinical diagnostics vertical to jointly focus on specialised oncology space, which also led to HCG becoming the single largest shareholder in Strand. Subsequently, the newly combined Strand entity had raised capital from PE investors and also acquired Quest Labs India business, which was later divested during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
HCG has acquired hospital labs in over 12cities, which includes labs at the flagship COE (Center of Excellence) in Bengaluru, labs in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad etc. and an ‘industry first’ digital pathology network. Digital pathology is a paradigm shift in approach to cancer cases. It not only ensures availing the expertise of subspecialist histopathologists reporting from anywhere without the physical transfer of slides and blocks, but also accurate primary diagnosis, helping in genomic, imaging and clinical data.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...