Bengaluru-based specialty healthcare provider Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) recorded a rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by 33 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹18 crore up from ₹13.6 crore in the corresponding quarter past year. The company attributed this growth to increased volumes across modalities, which drove operational leverage.

Consolidated revenue rose 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹553.5 crore, compared to ₹487 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA for established centres grew 20 per cent y-o-y, reaching ₹1,13.1 crore, while EBITDA from emerging centres increased to ₹3 crore, up from ₹60 lakh in Q2FY24.

Meanwhile, the average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) rose 7.4 per cent to ₹45,188 in the second quarter, compared to ₹42,058 in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, stated, “HCG remains committed to advancing cancer treatment through the integration of advanced technologies and patient-centric innovations. With initiatives like Virtual OPD and centralised genomics, we aim to make high-quality cancer care more accessible and precise, empowering patients with cutting-edge diagnostics and tailored treatment plans.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, HCG operates a network of 22 cancer centres across India and Africa. The company plans to expand further by scaling its operations in India, with the opening of two new centres in North Bengaluru and Whitefield.