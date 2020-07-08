Companies

HDIL CFO Darshan Majmudar resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer and company secretary Darshan Majmudar has resigned.

“Since the company is under corporate insolvency resolution process, the resignation of Darshan Majmudar as a chief financial officer (CFO) and company secretary of the company will be put before members of committee of creditors for their consideration and approval at the ensuing meeting,” HDIL said in a regulatory filing.

Majmudar tendered his resignation on July 7, 2020.

“Majmudar’s resignation is subject to acceptance of committee of creditors of the company until then he will continue in the service in present role,” the company added.

The company did not disclose the reason behind the resignation.

Published on July 08, 2020
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bharat Forge launches AI-based Health Risk Monitoring System