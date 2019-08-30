Companies

BPCL to spend ₹1.1 lakh-cr on expansion

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation LTD said on Friday it plans to invest ₹1,10,000 crore over a period of five years in ramping up refining and marketing infrastructure, petrochemical capacity, upstream ventures and gas business. BPCL’s wholly-owned gas unit Bharat Gas Resources Ltd will set up a port- based LNG terminal and regasification facility at Krishnapatnam port, Andhra Pradesh to boost gas handling capacity,BPCL said in a statement.

