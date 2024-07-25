Thryve Digital, the healthcare technology and operations services provider to leading US-based payviders (payers and providers), has expanded its existing facility in the Ramanujam Intellion IT Park in Chennai.

The new 73,000 sq ft facility in Chennai, bringing the total to 172,000 sq ft in the city, will add capacity for over 500 associates and is for supporting new business expansions. The company did not disclose the specific investment into the expansion.

The strengthening of its footprint in both Chennai and Hyderabad in recent months is part of its growth strategy for India and with this expansion, Thryve Digital now exceeds the quarter-million square feet mark across India offices.

“The new facility is another expression of our continued commitment to expand our India presence. It reflects our optimistic growth outlook and our focus on continually enhancing world-class office spaces that cultivate an enjoyable working environment. As the leading Healthcare GCC here, we continue to drive the integration of cutting-edge technology incl. AI/ML, operational value streams and innovative practices into the Healthcare ecosystem,” Balasubramanian Sankaranarayanan, President and CEO of Thryve Digital Health, said.

The Chennai centre delivers digital transformation solutions to Thryve clients and specializes in running technology and operations for large healthcare payer and provider networks in the US.

