Healthcare start-up Pristyn Care becomes India's latest unicorn

Pristyn Care, a health-tech start-up specialising in secondary-care surgeries, has raised $96 million in Series E round. Funds are to be utilised towards adoption of latest surgical tech, solutions towards new disease categories, strengthening and modernising partner-hospital infrastructure, training its surgeons and further developing its product and technology.

With this funding, the valuation of the Gurugram-based Pristyn Care has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at $1.4 billion, making it one of the latest entrants to India’s growing unicorn club.

The last round of funding was led by marquee investors that include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

Angel investors in this round include Kunal Shah (Founder & CEO, CRED), Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder & CEO, Zomato), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Co-founder & CEO, Urban Company) and Varun Alagh (Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth).

By March 2022, the company plans to increase its geographical footprint by expanding to 50+ cities and towns and have over 1000 surgical centres. Pristyn Care also intends to double its team size. With technology as the backbone of its operations, the company will hire highly qualified engineers, who will form a quarter of its new workforce.

According to Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-Founder, Pristyn Care, investments will continue in newer, world-class surgical technology to ensure faster patient recovery, shorter hospital stay and a smoothest surgery experience.

Pristyn Care has scaled 5X since January 2021and expects to be profitable in the next 12-18 months. At present, it operates via 150+ clinics and 700+ partner hospitals with a panel of 300+ experienced doctors who work exclusively for the company, it said in a statement.

The healthcare start-up has a network spanning seven metro cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, and 33 other Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Co-founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr Garima Sawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care specialiases in secondary care surgeries; that include use of latest technology like laser, laparoscopy, microdebriders, lasik, among others across over 800 surgical centres.