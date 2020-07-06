HealthCrew Global launches saliva-based ovulation monitor

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
In a big relief to women undergoing stressful medical processes to capture the fertility dates for their pregnancy planning, Vadodara-based start-up HealthCrew Global has launched a unique non-invasive ovulation monitor, which uses saliva to tell the exact dates of ovulation.
Ovatel is a medical device based on the established medical principle and backed with clinical researches in India, Europe, America, and Japan. As against the conventional urine test or sonography tests, this self-conducted test saves time, cost and prevents women from facing mental stress while repeatedly undergoing sonographies.
Healthcrew Global plans to roll out the product across all major cities in India targeting the working urban population.
“It is often cumbersome for women to undergo sonography about 5-6 times in a month to know the exact date of ovulation and plan a pregnancy. If the cycle is missed, the entire process has to be repeated again. This is financially draining and mentally stressful for women. Ovatel makes an easier and safer alternative for women to know dates of ovulation for fertility window — practically anytime and anywhere,” said DK Mehta, who founded the company in 2018.
On the functioning of the device, Mehta explained that when the ovary releases ovum, “it causes some hormonal changes in the body. The hormone concentration intensifies in saliva. A swab of saliva is taken and placed on the device to confirm the result. The device monitors the changes in the hormones in saliva and shows the results accordingly,” he added.
The product, which is currently imported from the US, gives 96 per cent accuracy. The USFDA-approved class 1 medical device is fit for use at-home or in-clinic.
“Ovatel is a high-precision, non-invasive ovulation monitor, that can be used at home by anyone planning a pregnancy. It is reusable and lasts for a lifetime. This is an easy-to-use device that does not require any strips or reagents. The results can be synced with the mobile app and easy to identify the onset of the fertility period,” he added.
