Heritage Foods declares 40% dividend

The shareholders of Heritage Foods Ltd approved 40 per cent dividend for financial year FY19, working out to Rs 2 per share on a face value of Rs 5 per share.

At the 27th annual general meeting (AGM) of Heritage Foods Ltd, held today at Hyderabad, V Nagaraja Naidu and N Sri Vishnu Raju have been re-appointed as Director and Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Commenting on the AGM, Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said, “We remain committed to our strategic blueprint to increase our current procurement of 19.6 lakh litres of milk per day to 25 lakh litres of milk per day and procurement from 6 lakh farmers and serving 30 lakh households by 2024.”

“FY19 marked another outstanding year in delivering stakeholder value. We have been increasing our product penetration by increasing our distribution and retail outlets, focusing on product diversification as well as process improvements,” she said.

The company continues to focus on distinguishing Heritage as a leading dairy company that matches changing consumer tastes and trends.