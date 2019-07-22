Hero Cycles to launch electric bicycle Lectro in UK

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Hero Cycles on Monday said it will launch its electric bicycle brand Lectro in the UK in the coming months.
The company will use already existing distribution network through UK-based Avocet Sports, which it acquired in 2015, to make the product available in Britain and the EU, Hero Cycles said in a statement.
“Over 45,000 units of Lectro are likely to be exported over the next few months with the product widely expected to find resonance among the British consumers,” it said.
As an innovative electric-bicycle, Lectro is expected to strike a chord with a wide variety of consumers in the UK/EU -- from office goers to youth to the elderly, Hero Cycles Ltd Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said.
“The fact that it requires no charging stations has been a major factor in propelling its popularity since there is no range anxiety associated with it,” he added.
The company said Lectro has been designed at its global design centre in Manchester in accordance to European taste and preference.
Lectro is currently available in India with price starting at Rs 18,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. It is manufactured at the company’s Ludhiana facility.
Hero Cycles further said it is also in talks for possible collaboration with a few Japanese manufacturers for partnership in electric drive units to upgrade overall usage experience of its customers.
