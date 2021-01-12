Hero Electric, Earth Ride partner to lease e-bikes

Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with Delhi-based start-up Earth Ride, to provide e-bikes to the youth searching for new business enterprises.

It will lease e-bikes to help the youth earn a living through the last-mile deliveries model of Earth Ride, which offers a unique Lease-Earn-Own model that allows individuals who might not have the capital to buy a new electric scooter, the company said in a statement.

Earth Ride provides electric two-wheelers to riders on a long-term lease. They will procure over 1,000 customised Nyx-HX and other e-scooters through the next financial year, from Hero Electric.

Earth Ride has partnered with other small-mid-sized companies including Zomato, and have provided special lease price for Zomato riders.

“The last year was tough on everyone. The youth of the country have also looked at working with last-mile delivery solutions, and we have forged successful partnerships with companies that are making a difference in the segment. Earth Ride’s unique lease proposition will work as a catalyst in driving adoption of electric two-wheelers while also transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE engines to electric vehicles (EVs)," Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric said.

Talking about the partnership with Hero Electric, Dhairya Gupta, Founder and CEO, Earth Ride said, “Not only is this partnership greener for the environment it is also economically beneficial for the riders and the companies. We aspire that this partnership will impact our generation and many more generations to come allowing all of us a cleaner and safer environment to grow."