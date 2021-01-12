Hero Electric, Earth Ride partner to lease e-bikes

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with Delhi-based start-up Earth Ride, to provide e-bikes to the youth searching for new business enterprises.
It will lease e-bikes to help the youth earn a living through the last-mile deliveries model of Earth Ride, which offers a unique Lease-Earn-Own model that allows individuals who might not have the capital to buy a new electric scooter, the company said in a statement.
Earth Ride provides electric two-wheelers to riders on a long-term lease. They will procure over 1,000 customised Nyx-HX and other e-scooters through the next financial year, from Hero Electric.
Earth Ride has partnered with other small-mid-sized companies including Zomato, and have provided special lease price for Zomato riders.
“The last year was tough on everyone. The youth of the country have also looked at working with last-mile delivery solutions, and we have forged successful partnerships with companies that are making a difference in the segment. Earth Ride’s unique lease proposition will work as a catalyst in driving adoption of electric two-wheelers while also transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE engines to electric vehicles (EVs)," Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric said.
Talking about the partnership with Hero Electric, Dhairya Gupta, Founder and CEO, Earth Ride said, “Not only is this partnership greener for the environment it is also economically beneficial for the riders and the companies. We aspire that this partnership will impact our generation and many more generations to come allowing all of us a cleaner and safer environment to grow."
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...