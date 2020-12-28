Hero Electric partners with eBikeGo for last-mile connectivity

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with the Amritsar-born (now Mumbai-based) electric mobility start-up eBikeGO to further transform last-mile deliveries from petrol to electric with the latter’s expertise in EV technology and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled operations.
Hero Electric has supplied the first 120 bikes of the 1,000 planned for next financial year. eBikeGO is deploying these bikes for last-mile logistics on a per delivery basis and to individual consumers on a monthly rental model across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.
With this partnership, Hero Electric now moves a step ahead in its endeavor of making the country greener and to be the best in ‘zero pollution’ transportation in the country that is supported by its mission of ‘no emission’, it said.
“In the endeavour to drive the same, we have many partners who help not only businesses but also consumers with an affordable and efficient solution. With this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road,” Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric said.
Founded in 2017, eBikeGO offers smart IoT-powered mobility solutions, founded and led by serial entrepreneur Irfan Khan. Currently, eBikeGO offers electric bikes on subscription in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur. It has more than 18,000 users, has covered over four million km, and saved over 1,92,000 kg of carbon emissions till date.The IoT-powered electric bikes offer pollution-free and low-cost rides with a speed of 55 km per hour with a charge of two hours.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...