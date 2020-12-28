Hero Electric partners with eBikeGo for last-mile connectivity

Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with the Amritsar-born (now Mumbai-based) electric mobility start-up eBikeGO to further transform last-mile deliveries from petrol to electric with the latter’s expertise in EV technology and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled operations.

Hero Electric has supplied the first 120 bikes of the 1,000 planned for next financial year. eBikeGO is deploying these bikes for last-mile logistics on a per delivery basis and to individual consumers on a monthly rental model across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

With this partnership, Hero Electric now moves a step ahead in its endeavor of making the country greener and to be the best in ‘zero pollution’ transportation in the country that is supported by its mission of ‘no emission’, it said.

“In the endeavour to drive the same, we have many partners who help not only businesses but also consumers with an affordable and efficient solution. With this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road,” Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric said.

Founded in 2017, eBikeGO offers smart IoT-powered mobility solutions, founded and led by serial entrepreneur Irfan Khan. Currently, eBikeGO offers electric bikes on subscription in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur. It has more than 18,000 users, has covered over four million km, and saved over 1,92,000 kg of carbon emissions till date.The IoT-powered electric bikes offer pollution-free and low-cost rides with a speed of 55 km per hour with a charge of two hours.