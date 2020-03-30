Hero Group pledges Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
The Hero Group on Monday said that it has pledged Rs 100 Crore as aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum, Rs 50 Crore, will be contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts, it said.
The Hero Group companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix, it said in a statement.
Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed to this fund, it added.
“Our country, and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalized sections of the society, along with those who are in dire conditions. In the extended Hero family, we are humbled in making this contribution, partially to the PM-Cares Fund and remaining towards relief efforts through other channels. I also urge the citizens of our country to support the Hon’ble Prime Minister and local authorities by staying home and help in stopping the spread of the pandemic coronavirus,” said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.
