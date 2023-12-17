Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has appointed Vivek Anand as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Rachna Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

“Both will report to Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” the company said in a statement.

“Anand, a Chartered Accountant by profession with almost three decades of diverse industry experience across FMCG, Telecom, Consumer Healthcare and Real Estate, held the position of CFO at DLF Limited since the past four years,” it said.

He has earlier worked with Telenor, GSK and FMCG major Unilever in India, Singapore and Bangladesh. “Anand’s appointment will come into effect from March 1, 2024”, Hero MotoCorp said.

Rachna Kumar, a seasoned HR leader across diverse industries, including consumer goods, food & beverages, oil & gas and retail, joins Hero MotoCorp from Whirlpool Asia where she held the position of CHRO. She will join Hero MotoCorp on January 2, 2024.

Her extensive background includes roles at Tata Trent, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Castrol Lubricants, and Philips.

“In addition to the core HR roles, her experience has spanned specific themes such as building agile and optimal organisation structures, driving talent strategy, performance management, learning and development, and enabling progressive industrial and employee relations,” the company said.

Mike Clarke, currently COO and CHRO at Hero MotoCorp, has expressed his desire to pursue opportunities outside of the company. He will continue to be with Hero MotoCorp until the end of October 2024.

“As integral members of the leadership team, Vivek and Rachna will play pivotal roles in advancing the company’s agenda drawing upon their extensive global experience across diverse sectors. I extend my sincere appreciation to Mike for his substantial contributions over the last four years and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” Hero Motocorp’s CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

