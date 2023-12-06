Hero MotoCorp has entered into a partnership with Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network, thereby accelerating EV adoption.

The collaboration will enable EV users to use both VIDA and Ather Grids. Hero Motocorp said in its statement that customers will be able to locate and navigate to the charging stations through the “My VIDA” and Ather App. The combined network is expected cover 100 cities with over 1900 fast-charging points.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, expressed, “We are happy to extend our association with Ather Energy through this interoperable fast-charging network. VIDA’s brand promise is building a Worry-free EV ecosystem.”

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, said, “It is a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety.”

Hero Motocorp stock were trading at ₹3,740.85 on the NSE, down by 1.73 per cent at 1:13 pm on Wednesday.