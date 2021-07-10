Hero MotoCorp charts two-pronged strategy to grow international sales

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has formulated a two-pronged strategy to grow its international presence and volumes in the coming years.
This comes at a time when two-wheeler exports from India have been registering a significant growth due to te growing acceptance of India-made two-wheelers across geographies.
“With our new strategy called R4 (Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize), the focus on our Global Business is very clear. Hero MotoCorp continues to invest in the development of new products for our international markets and we are determined to expand our global footprint. Our goal is to develop new markets and strengthen our market share in the existing ones by delivering superior products and enhanced customer experiences,” said Pawan Munjal, Chairman of the company, in the company’s latest annual report.
Also read: Why the stock of Hero MotoCorp is a good ‘Buy’
The company aims to strengthen its focus on the premium motorcycles and scooters segment in Bangladesh, Nepal and Latin America, while In the African markets it is revamping its product portfolio, growing the network and establishing its brand presence.
Hero MotoCorp ended FY21 with its highest-ever exports in any single month. The company exported 1,91,609 units in FY21, an increase of 7.5% over FY20 despite the impact of Covid-19.
The company terms its entry into Mexico, a key motorbike and scooter market, as a significant milestone in its global journey. With the Mexico entry, Hero MotoCorp’s global footprint reached 41 markets outside India. “With Grupo Salinas as our partner, this has enabled us to form one of the largest retail sales channels in the country. Our expectation is that Mexico will become a key international market for us in the foreseeable future,” he said.
Hunter launch in Nigeria
The company has also appointed new distributor partners in Honduras and Nicaragua, while it has introduced a new product called Hunter in Nigeria. “The initial results are extremely promising, and we expect to gain significant market share in Nigeria,” added Munjal.
During this fiscal, Hero MotoCorp plans a big push across key markets –Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda in Africa – with a revamped product line up, network expansion and sales promotions activities. It will also scale up market share in Colombia, Guatemala and Peru through network expansion, investments in brand building and product refreshes.
To support its expansion, the company will also scale up retail finance in key markets, while making related investments in important markets. The current fiscal will also see the company’s launch of Hunter in Nigeria and start of Mexico operations.
The company runs its factories in Bangladesh (with a capacity of 1.5 lakh units per annum) and Colombia (the factory has a capacity to produce 80,000 units per year).
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...