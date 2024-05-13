Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has joined the ONDC Network to enhance the reach and convenience, providing an easily accessible digital mode to customers.

Hero MotoCorp already has the largest physical distribution and service network in Indian auto industry and with ONDC, it will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise. Customers can discover Hero Genuine Parts by using any buyer apps on the network, such as Paytm and Mystore, among others, the company said.

“With ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with. With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the government’s Digital India mission and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

With a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and accessibility, Hero MotoCorp with ONDC Network is all set to deliver a renewed purchasing experience to its over 115 million customers, he added.

“When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive. We are confident that this will pave the way for others to follow,” T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said.