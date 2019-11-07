Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI Splendor iSmart at ₹65,000

Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday launched the first BS-VI motorcycle – Splendor iSmart – priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), higher by more than ₹12,000 from the existing BS-IV model through this channel.

Currently, the BS-IV version of bike is priced between ₹52,000 and ₹55,200 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Splendor iSmart is being launched in the market within few months of Hero MotoCorp becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to receive the BS-VI certificate from iCAT, the company said.

In addition to featuring India’s first BS-VI compliant (110cc) FI engine, the new avatar of the Splendor delivers an added punch with its higher torque, higher fuel efficiency, the company said adding that the new contemporary Splendor iSmart also offers a best-in-category value proposition to the customers who are seeking more with every ride.

The new motorcycle has an all new diamond frame with increased front suspension travel, higher ground-clearance to take on any road and longer wheel-base for greater stability, it said.

“This is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle homologated in the country with a new engine family, and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms, while improving the performance capabilities, style quotient and riding experience of the motorcycle is a remarkable feat. This marks the commencement of the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms,” Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said.

"The retail sales of the Splendor iSmart is expected to commence at Hero MotoCorp dealerships in Delhi and the National Capital Region within the next few days. The motorcycle will gradually be available at the company’s dealerships across the country over the next few weeks," he said.

BS-VI products

“The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the market. The Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as we steadily ramp-up production,” Sanjay Bhan, Head – Sales, After Sales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said.

About the pricing, Bhan indicated that the price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of Hero’s upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months.

A digital first

Hero MotoCorp is the only company to launch something digitally in the recent past. Hyundai Motor India also launched its new Elantra premium sedan through its YouTube channel on October 3.

The various economic factor including the higher prices of BS-VI raw materials, the companies are saving costs on physical launches and conducting digital launches for their new product launches, said analysts tracking the industry.

A physical launch of a product otherwise costs at least ₹1-2 crore in a single day. Therefore, companies are now looking at alternative medium to launch these vehicles and since online medium is picking up, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are trying their hands on the social media platforms, the analysts said.

Hero MotoCorp -Market outlook

And, with the preparation going on for the BS-VI norms, OEMs are now looking at utilising the spends more on the newer engines than such launch events.That is why the company has also decided not to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

“At a time such as this, it is prudent for us to prioritise our resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders...participation in the Expo would require months of preparation and allocation of massive resources - both in terms of financial spends and manpower. In keeping with the prioritised objectives, the company has decided after much deliberation, to skip the upcoming Auto Expo," the company had said in a statement recently.

It had further added that "The domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp - and indeed the entire industry - is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020."

In October, the company’s sales declined by 14 per cent YoY to 5,99,248 units as compared with 7,34,668 units in corresponding month last year.

Meanwhile, rival Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will also launch its first BS-VI engine in the new Activa, on November 14.