The country’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, said on Monday that it has appointed Chaudhary Group (CG) Motors as its distributor in Nepal and is setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield facility for assembling products in Nepal with a capacity of 75,000 units per year.

Operations will begin from March 2024, and it will bring new investment and create job opportunities. The facility will be located in Nawalpur district, the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Nepal in 2014 and, over the years, has established itself as a leading player in the country with its iconic brands such as the Super Splendor and Xpulse 200 motorcycles. Nepal is one of the key markets for the company in Asia, it said.

The CG, a prominent leader in Nepal’s business landscape, operates with a network of over 160 companies and 123 brands worldwide, backed by a dedicated team of more than 15,000 employees. The group’s operations include the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, financial services, energy and infrastructure development, the hospitality sector, and the electronics sector.

“With their vast expertise and diversified business knowledge, Chaudhary Group will provide an enormous fillip to our operations here. Nepal is an extremely important market for us, and it is our continuous endeavour to provide the best products, services, and experiences to our customers here. In the near future, we plan to further strengthen our operations across the country and introduce a slew of new products that will excite the market,” Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, said.

Hero MotoCorp’s comprehensive product range in Nepal consists of a wide portfolio, from entry-level to premium two-wheelers, comprising Xpulse Twins (Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T), Xtreme range (Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 200R), Splendor range (Super Splendor and Splendor+), Glamour, and HF Deluxe motorcycles. In addition to the motorcycles, it sells its scooter range, including the Destini 125, Maestro Edge, and Pleasure+.

Hero MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand, Vida (electric), is also expanding its presence outside India and will soon launch its electric scooter, Vida V1, in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Bhan said.