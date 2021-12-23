Hero MotoCorp, Volkswagen to increase prices from January

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The country’s largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will raise ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4 by up to ₹2,000.
“The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices. The price revision will be up to ₹2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market,” the company said in a statement.
In the passenger vehicles segment, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that effective January 1, it will increase prices ranging from two per cent to five per cent depending on the carline and the variant. Price hike will not be applicable to the new Tiguan, which was launched recently.
Volkswagen currently offers Polo, Vento, Taigun and Tiguan in the Indian market and will introduce a new global sedan, the second product under the India 2.0 project based on MQB A0 IN platform in early 2022.
“Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our products, keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said.
Earlier this month, automobile majors including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India had announced price hikes effective next month due to the input costs rise.
It was the fourth price increase announcement by the passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki India.
Luxury car makers Mercedes and Audi also said they will revise the prices by up to two per cent and three per cent respectively.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...