Hester Biosciences Q2 profit rises 33% on strong recovery in animal health products

After facing a Covid-led dip in its profits during the first quarter of 2020-21, animal healthcare major Hester Biosciences Limited has posted a remarkable recovery in the second quarter with 33 per cent rise in the net profit over the previous quarter.

Its standalone net profit stood at ₹10 crore, as against ₹7.6 crore in the previous quarter. The income from operations stood at ₹56 crore in the second quarter as against ₹39 crore in the previous quarter. During the first quarter, the company had experienced a dip in demand from poultry and milk animal segments during the lockdown period causing a 22-per cent dip in net profit at ₹7.6 crore.

“In second quarter of fiscal 2021, we have seen the demand for milk and eggs going up, which directly positively impacted our sales,” a company statement said.

Also read: Will bring vaccine for lumpy skin disease in six months: Hester Biosciences

Poultry and animal division vaccine sales and health products have shown remarkable growth in the second quarter.

“The territorial expansion within India, done in last few months, has started contributing significantly for both, Poultry as well as Animal Healthcare Division,” it said, adding that the National Animal Disease Control Program of the Government of India for Brucella is extended and expected to be implemented by January. “This was supposed to have been started from February 2020. This delay is commencement has led to a delay in our sales of the Brucella vaccine which we hope to commence from Q4.”

Hester Biosciences shares ended positive on BSE at ₹1,732.60, up 0.36 per cent on Tuesday from its previous close.