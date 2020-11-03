Hester Biosciences Q2 profit rises 33% on strong recovery in animal health products

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
After facing a Covid-led dip in its profits during the first quarter of 2020-21, animal healthcare major Hester Biosciences Limited has posted a remarkable recovery in the second quarter with 33 per cent rise in the net profit over the previous quarter.
Its standalone net profit stood at ₹10 crore, as against ₹7.6 crore in the previous quarter. The income from operations stood at ₹56 crore in the second quarter as against ₹39 crore in the previous quarter. During the first quarter, the company had experienced a dip in demand from poultry and milk animal segments during the lockdown period causing a 22-per cent dip in net profit at ₹7.6 crore.
“In second quarter of fiscal 2021, we have seen the demand for milk and eggs going up, which directly positively impacted our sales,” a company statement said.
Also read: Will bring vaccine for lumpy skin disease in six months: Hester Biosciences
Poultry and animal division vaccine sales and health products have shown remarkable growth in the second quarter.
“The territorial expansion within India, done in last few months, has started contributing significantly for both, Poultry as well as Animal Healthcare Division,” it said, adding that the National Animal Disease Control Program of the Government of India for Brucella is extended and expected to be implemented by January. “This was supposed to have been started from February 2020. This delay is commencement has led to a delay in our sales of the Brucella vaccine which we hope to commence from Q4.”
Hester Biosciences shares ended positive on BSE at ₹1,732.60, up 0.36 per cent on Tuesday from its previous close.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
One should avoid long-term investment decisions based on short-term price trends: Vikram Dhawan, Head of ...
MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, launched an industry-first metal index futures ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...