Companies

Hindustan Copper Board to consider raising borrowing limit

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

State-owned Hindustan Copper said its board will on Thursday consider a proposal to increase the borrowing limit of the company to Rs 850 crore.

The board will consider a proposal for raising borrowing limit of the company from consortium/other banks from existing Rs 650 crore to Rs 850 crore by way of cash credit/working capital arrangements, etc, the PSU said in filing to the BSE.

Hindustan Copper manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

HCL’s mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Published on November 11, 2019
Hindustan Copper Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CBREX announces raising of $1.1 million as equity funding