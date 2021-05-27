Hindustan Unilever donates 34 ICU ventilators to Maharashtra

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Hindustan Unilever Limited has donated 34 ventilators worth ₹4 crore to the Maharashtra government. This includes ventilators worth ₹1.5 crore donated to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and ₹1 crore worth ventilators to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The rest have been sent to civil hospitals in Chiplun (Ratnagiri) and Nashik, where the company has its factories.
These will help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in the state. Earlier, the company had donated 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in the state.
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said in a press statement, “Over the last few months, India has seen a severe shortage of critical care equipment at various hospitals. We need to come together in these challenging times and pool our resources to fight the Coronavirus. We are hopeful that this donation will provide urgent help to the hospitals as they treat patients suffering from Covid-19.”
Earlier this month, HUL announced that they had airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India through their partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea, India’s largest home healthcare company. This partnership has successfully provided access to medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on healthcare infrastructure.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...