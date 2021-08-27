Hitachi launches country’s first ‘Brand Shop’ in Ahmedabad

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, which sells Hitachi air-conditioners (ACs) in India launched country’s first Hitachi Brand Shop in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The concept is to provide a one-stop-shop for all the dynamic needs of architects, consultants, builders along with premium customers and showcase all residential and light commercial air conditioning products in their own environment as per their application. This, according to company, would make it easier for the customers to choose the right product for them.

Plans for expansion

Considering the rise in demand for light commercial air conditioning segment, Hitachi also plans to take the Hitachi Brand Shops concept to other key markets across the country.

Hitachi has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Sifa Refrigeration for the company’s first ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’. Also it has partnered with Arctic Appliances to launch a Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad to offer a wide range of Split and Window ACs to the end customers. On Saturday, Hitachi opened its second such Brand Shop in Surat.

Hitachi has laid down aggressive retail expansion plan for Gujarat, by increasing its retail footprint from existing 900 touchpoints to over 1,500 in next two to three years. Also, it will double its channel partner strength in Gujarat from current 120 dealers to over 250. The State is one of the primary focus markets for Hitachi in the country.

Inaugurating Hitachi Brand Shop and Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad, Gurmeet Singh, Chairman & MD, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited said, “We are confident that our new ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’ concept will provide a hands-on, real-time experience of our advanced cooling technologies, products, and solutions to the architects, consultants, builders, and premium consumers in the region, making them future-ready to meet every business expectation before time in the most efficient manner.”

The company is increasing localisation in AC manufacturing as it has recently announced to reduce its component imports by almost half and increase the exports three-fold in the next three years.

Company currently enjoys 15% market share in Gujarat’s residential air conditioning segment with a range of innovative products. The company looks to become a leader in the light commercial air conditioning segment as well with its new retail format of ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’.