Hitachi launches country’s first ‘Brand Shop’ in Ahmedabad

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, which sells Hitachi air-conditioners (ACs) in India launched country’s first Hitachi Brand Shop in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The concept is to provide a one-stop-shop for all the dynamic needs of architects, consultants, builders along with premium customers and showcase all residential and light commercial air conditioning products in their own environment as per their application. This, according to company, would make it easier for the customers to choose the right product for them.
Considering the rise in demand for light commercial air conditioning segment, Hitachi also plans to take the Hitachi Brand Shops concept to other key markets across the country.
Hitachi has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Sifa Refrigeration for the company’s first ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’. Also it has partnered with Arctic Appliances to launch a Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad to offer a wide range of Split and Window ACs to the end customers. On Saturday, Hitachi opened its second such Brand Shop in Surat.
Hitachi has laid down aggressive retail expansion plan for Gujarat, by increasing its retail footprint from existing 900 touchpoints to over 1,500 in next two to three years. Also, it will double its channel partner strength in Gujarat from current 120 dealers to over 250. The State is one of the primary focus markets for Hitachi in the country.
Inaugurating Hitachi Brand Shop and Hitachi Studio in Ahmedabad, Gurmeet Singh, Chairman & MD, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited said, “We are confident that our new ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’ concept will provide a hands-on, real-time experience of our advanced cooling technologies, products, and solutions to the architects, consultants, builders, and premium consumers in the region, making them future-ready to meet every business expectation before time in the most efficient manner.”
The company is increasing localisation in AC manufacturing as it has recently announced to reduce its component imports by almost half and increase the exports three-fold in the next three years.
Company currently enjoys 15% market share in Gujarat’s residential air conditioning segment with a range of innovative products. The company looks to become a leader in the light commercial air conditioning segment as well with its new retail format of ‘Hitachi Brand Shop’.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...