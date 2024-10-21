Swedish apparel retailer H&M said that Helena Kuylenstierna has taken over the position of Director for India and will be leading the company’s operations in the country.

In this role she will ‘drive significant growth and profitability for H&M India’, the company added. The brand said that it continues to focus on improving relevance for the Indian customers while ‘elevating both the physical and digital store experience.’

She previously served as the Global Managing Director for Kidswear at H&M. “Helena truly believes in the positive impact of liberating fashion for the many by offering fantastic collections at great prices with the customer at the centre of everything,” the company added.

Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India said, “Being a diverse market, we strongly believe that India has unique needs, and we are excited to take steps to make the most out of the opportunities we see to improve local customer relevance and maximise growth.”

“We will continue to democratize fashion and offer elevated collections that allow our customers to celebrate self-expression. Going forward we have very ambitious plans for H&M India, and I hope to bring all my past experiences into this fantastic region, while learning from all the current & future talents we have in our local teams.”

Originally from Sweden, she started her career with the company in 2001 and has extensive experience from her previous roles as the Assortment Manager & Division Head Kids, Global Purchasing Manager in Shanghai’s Production Office, and Head of Buying & Production at ARKET.

In India, H&M operates in 64 stores across 29 cities and is present online on HM.com, Myntra.com and Ajio.com. The fast fashion brand entered India in 2015 under the single brand retail FDI policy framework.