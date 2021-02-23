Companies

H&M appoints Yanira Ramirez as Country Sales Manager for India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

(File Photo) The logo of Swedish fashion retail group H&M   -  REUTERS

The appointment comes at a time when the brand has been focusing on rapid expansion and now has 50 stores across 25 cities

Fashion retail major H&M on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yanira Ramirez as the Country Sales Manager for India. The appointment comes at a time when the brand has been focusing on rapid expansion and now has 50 stores across 25 cities.

“Previously Global Sales Manager for &Other Stories, Yanira takes over as H&M India’s new Country Sales Manager and will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi,” an official statement added.

Ramirez started her journey at the H&M Group about 18 years ago and has held various positions including Country HR for H&M UK & IE. She was later part of the Global Sales & Operations HR team in Sweden.

The Swedish fast fashion retailer has been aggressively expanding after entering India under the single brand retail FDI policy in 2015. It also has a strong online presence through its own website and through e-commerce platform Myntra.

Globally the fashion retail group also owns brands such as COS, & Other Stories, Arket, Weekday, Afound and H&M Home.

