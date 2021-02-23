H&M appoints Yanira Ramirez as Country Sales Manager for India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Fashion retail major H&M on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yanira Ramirez as the Country Sales Manager for India. The appointment comes at a time when the brand has been focusing on rapid expansion and now has 50 stores across 25 cities.
“Previously Global Sales Manager for &Other Stories, Yanira takes over as H&M India’s new Country Sales Manager and will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi,” an official statement added.
Ramirez started her journey at the H&M Group about 18 years ago and has held various positions including Country HR for H&M UK & IE. She was later part of the Global Sales & Operations HR team in Sweden.
Also read: ‘CCI looking into traders’ plaints against e-commerce firms, banks’
The Swedish fast fashion retailer has been aggressively expanding after entering India under the single brand retail FDI policy in 2015. It also has a strong online presence through its own website and through e-commerce platform Myntra.
Globally the fashion retail group also owns brands such as COS, & Other Stories, Arket, Weekday, Afound and H&M Home.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...