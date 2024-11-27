H&M India has expanded its footprint with the addition of two new stores taking the total count to 65 stores in the country. The fashion retailer opened its second store in Dehradun along with its first store in Surat.

“The Surat store spans an impressive 1,351 square meters, while the Dehradun location covers 1,252 sq meters, these stores promise an immersive shopping experience with the latest trends and curated collections for all,” it added.

Expansion plans

Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India, said, “India is a wonderfully diverse and dynamic market, and we recognise the unique needs of our local customers here. With our 64th store in Mall of Dehradun and 65th store in Surat, we aim to enhance our relevance and build closer connections in the community. We look forward to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience, curated collections, and quality fashion that truly celebrates self-expression. As we continue expanding across India, we remain committed to making fashion accessible for all.”

With these new store openings, H&M India continues its mission to democratise fashion, offering a seamless and inspiring shopping experience to communities across the country, she added.