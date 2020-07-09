Honda launches BS-VI compliant diesel version of Civic

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
Honda Cars India Ltd on Thursday said it has launched BS-VI compliant diesel version of its premium sedan Civic with price starting at ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
The diesel Civic comes in two trims, priced at ₹20.75 lakh and ₹22.35 lakh, respectively, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.
The company has been selling BS-VI petrol version of the model since March 2019, it added.
“With the introduction of BS-VI diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan line-up will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers,” HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said.
The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure, he added.
The diesel Civic is powered by 1.6-litre turbo engine mated to six speed manual transmission. The vehicle churns out 120 PS of power and delivers fuel economy of 23.9 km per litre, HCIL said.
The petrol Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The model comes with various features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight way power driver seat, electric parking brake, multi-angle rear view camera, among others.
It also has safety features like six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, brake assist and rear seat ISOFIX child seat anchorage.
The Civic is Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate and its largest-selling model globally.
