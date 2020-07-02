Honda launches BS-VI compliant WR-V starting at ₹8.50 lakh

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Premium cars maker Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Thursday launched the new WR-V with enhanced exteriors styling, enriched interiors and BS-VI compliant engines in both petrol & diesel, priced between ₹8.50 lakh and ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The BS-VI compliant petrol variant is powered by 1.2L i-VTEC engine that delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced five-speed manual transmission with a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km/l (as per tests). It is available in two options —SV (₹8.50 lakh) and VX (₹9.70 lakh).
The diesel variant is powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC engine that has a maximum power of 100ps@3600 rpm with a max torque of 200 Nm@1750 rpm. It has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission and gives a mileage of 23.7 km/l (under tests conditions). It also has two options (SV and VX) and priced at ₹9.80 lakh and ₹11 lakh respectively.
Gaku Nakanishi, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCIL, said: “Honda WR-V, the premium sporty lifestyle vehicle features the brand’s global DNA and has been very well accepted by almost one-lakh customers in India. We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the New WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichment.”
Honda also offers three years unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customer. Additionally, customers can opt for extended warranty for additional two years unlimited / limited kilometres.
The car offers low cost of maintenance with service interval of one year/ 10,000 km whichever is earlier and the three-year annual maintenance package at the time of car purchase with an average cost of ₹4,000 for petrol and ₹6,000 for diesel per year, the company said.
