Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has recorded a domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 4,50,589 units in May, registering a growth of 45 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with 3,11,144 units in the same month last year.
In exports, the country’s largest scooter maker grew 127 per cent y-o-y to 41,458 units (18,249), the company said in a statement.
Total sales of the company rose to 4,92,047 units last month, a y-o-y growth of more than 49 per cent, the company added.
Meanwhile, ‘Pulsar’ maker Bajaj Auto recorded a y-o-y decline of 3 per cent in its domestic wholesales to 1,88,340 units in May (1,94,811).
However, exports of the company grew by 4 per cent to 1,17,142 units (1,12,885).
CV segment
In the commercial vehicles segment (three-wheelers), the domestic sales grew 9 per cent to 36,747 units (33,590). But, in exports, the sales declined 6 per cent to 13,094 units (13,862).
On Saturday, market leader Hero MotoCorp had also reported a decline of around 6 per cent in its domestic wholesales to 4,79,450 units (5,08,309).
However, its exports grew 67 per cent to 11,165 units during the month (18,673).
Royal Enfield also had reported a decline of 10 per cent to 63,531 units (70,795).
But TVS Motor Company registered a y-o-y growth of 7 per cent in its domestic sales to 2,71,140 units (2,52,690).
Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported a y-o-y growth of 37 per cent in its sales during May.
