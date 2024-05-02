Two-wheeler manufacturers including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have reported double digit growth in their domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in April 2024 compared with the same month last year.

Also read:Entry bike segment cedes ground to premiumisation

Two-wheelers have performed better compared with passenger vehicles which posted low single digit growth during the month.

Market leader Hero MotoCorp reported domestic sales of 5,13,296 units in April 2024, a jump of 33 per cent compared with 3,86,184 units sold during the corresponding month last year.

Overall, the company sold 5,33,585 units (including exports) in April 2024, registering a growth of 35 per cent over 3,96,107 units sold in April 2023.

Similarly, HMSI reported a y-o-y growth of 42 per cent in its domestic sales to 4,81,046 units in April against 3,38,289 units in the same month last year. During the month, the company’s overall sales stood at 5,41,946 units, registering a growth of around 45 per cent y-o-y against 3,74,747 units in April 2023.

Interestingly, HMSI has surpassed Hero MotoCorp’s total sales last month.

Meanwhile, ‘Pulsar’ maker, Bajaj Auto reported a growth of 19 per cent in its domestic sales to 2,16,950 units in April 2024 compared with 1,81,828 units in corresponding month last year.

On Wednesday, TVS Motor Company also had reported a growth of 29 per cent in its domestic two-wheeler sales to 3,01,449 units against 2,32,956 units in the same month a year ago.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported 31 per cent growth in its domestic sales to 88,067 units during the month compared with 67,259 units in April 2023.

However, ‘Himalayan’ maker Royal Enfield reported a single digit growth of nine per cent to 75,038 units in April 2024 compared with 68,881 units in the same month last year.