Honeywell develops cleaner petrol configuration

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Honeywell UOP on Tuesday announced that it has developed a new refinery configuration to produce a cleaner-burning petrol that meets increasingly stringent fuel regulations.
The new technology meets the Euro V standards that limit sulphur content and restrict carbon emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles, the firm said in a statement.
The UOP Premium Gasoline Complex employs a combination of technologies to convert 100 per cent of naphtha into 95 RON Euro-V gasoline without the addition of traditional octane boosters such as alkylate, MTBE, ETBE, and ethanol, it said.
“This PGC configuration is an excellent solution to hydrocracking and topping refineries that need to produce cleaner-burning gasoline that meets increasingly strict fuel specifications,” said Bryan Glover, President and CEO, Honeywell UOP. “It can be a cost-effective way for established refiners that require modernization to improve profit margins.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...