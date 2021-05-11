Companies

Honeywell develops cleaner petrol configuration

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 11, 2021

The new technology meets the Euro V standards that limit sulphur content and restrict carbon emissions

Honeywell UOP on Tuesday announced that it has developed a new refinery configuration to produce a cleaner-burning petrol that meets increasingly stringent fuel regulations.

The new technology meets the Euro V standards that limit sulphur content and restrict carbon emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles, the firm said in a statement.

The UOP Premium Gasoline Complex employs a combination of technologies to convert 100 per cent of naphtha into 95 RON Euro-V gasoline without the addition of traditional octane boosters such as alkylate, MTBE, ETBE, and ethanol, it said.

“This PGC configuration is an excellent solution to hydrocracking and topping refineries that need to produce cleaner-burning gasoline that meets increasingly strict fuel specifications,” said Bryan Glover, President and CEO, Honeywell UOP. “It can be a cost-effective way for established refiners that require modernization to improve profit margins.”

