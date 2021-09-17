HPCL eyeing green power and green hydrogen opportunities, says CMD Surana

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is “actively reviewing green power and green hydrogen opportunities,” Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Kumar Surana said.

Addressing the shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on Wednesday, Surana said HPCL has ventured into non-fuel retail business by opening HPCL branded stores by name ‘Happy Shop’ at Club HP retail outlets in Mumbai.

Surana said HPCL also proposes to commission 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the next three years and has partneredwith various companies for this purpose.

The refining and marketing company owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to spend about ₹65,000 crore over the next five years on various projects, he added.