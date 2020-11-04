Companies

HPCL Q2 net profit rises 135 per cent boosted by inventory gains

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

Mukesh Kumar Surana, CMD, HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a net profit of ₹2,477.45 crore during the July to September quarter from ₹2,813.83 crore in the April-June quarter.

The refiner owned by ONGC Ltd reported operating revenue of ₹61,340.30 crore during the second quarter from ₹45,884.91 crore in the first quarter.

The net profit was ₹1,052.31 crore during the second quarter of FY20 while the operational revenue was ₹66,164.62 crore.

The second-quarter net profit was boosted by an inventory gain of ₹1,780 crore.

Board’s nod for buyback

HPCL said its Board has approved a buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares or 6.56 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company at ₹250 per share, translating into an outgo of ₹2,500 crore. It will be done through market transactions to create value to shareholders, including minority shareholders.

HPCL processed 4.06 million tonnes (MT) of crude during the second quarter from 3.97 MT during the first quarter. In the second quarter of FY20, the company processed 4.56 MT.

More
HPCL raises Rs 2,000 cr debt
 

HPCL sold 8.10 MT of petroleum products locally during the second quarter from 7.24 MT during the first quarter. In comparison, it sold 8.95 MT in the second quarter of FY20.

The average gross refining margin during the second quarter was $5.11 a barrel.

M K Surana, chairman and managing director of HPCL told media on Wednesday that the merger with MRPL will be carried out in the next financial year as part of the consolidation of downstream units within ONGC.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 04, 2020
Quarterly Results
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.