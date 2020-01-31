Companies

HUL announces key appointments

HUL announced the appointment of Ashish Gupta as an Independent Director on its Board, effective January 31, 2020.

It also announced the appointment of Prabha Narasimhan as Executive Director-Home Care. Narasimhan replaces Priya Nair, who will be Executive Director-Beauty and Personal Care.

Nair takes over from Sandeep Kohli.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd
