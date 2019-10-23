Hycount targets Rs 200 cr biz with new launches

Hycount, one of the leading brands in PVC pipes, fittings, hoses and water tanks, is targeting a sales turnover of Rs 200 crore in FY20-21 with the launch of two new products.

The 39 year old Kerala based company has introduced square water harvester and cross laminated multi-layered tarpaulin in the South Indian market.

South India, especially Kerala, has been a huge and growing market for these products due to heavy rainfall and hot summers. More than 60 per cent of India's tarpaulin sale volume is consumed in Kerala. There are only 11 ISI licensed manufacturers in this category in the country and Hycount is the only brand from South India, said Hinfas and Hinsaf Habeeb, the company's directors.

The group has 7 factories across Kerala and Tamil Nadu with a workforce of 500 people and a network of 4000 dealers.