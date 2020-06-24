Hyundai launches new Elantra diesel at ₹18.70 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday launched newer version of its premium sedan Elantra with a new BS6 diesel engine, and is priced between ₹17.60 lakh and ₹20.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The future-ready powertrain, 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS6, in the Elantra comes with six-speed automatic and manual transmission options , and provides customers an exclusive combination of performance and efficiency.

“Hyundai Elantra is a true global sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio. As a Smart Mobility Solutions provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains. We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of Fun to drive and powerful 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 powertrains. Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS6 powertrain options on Elantra,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

While, the Nu 2.0 l Petrol (BS6) version is available in three variants priced between ₹17.60 lakh and ₹19.55 lakh, the new diesel version is available in two variants priced at ₹18.70 lakh and ₹20.65 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Fully connected

The Elantra also offers features such as Hyundai BlueLink, wireless phone charger, dynamic LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front ventilated seats, and chrome door handles with pocket light, the company said.

Customers can also opt for booking or complete online purchase and home delivery of any variant of the Elantra through the company’s end-to-end online automotive car buying platform ‘Click to Buy’.

Hyundai will also provide complete peace of mind for Elantra owners with Hyundai Premium Assurance Package comprising three years/30,000 km complementary maintenance, three years roadside assistance, three years Hyundai BlueLink/Map subscription, and one ‘Subhaarambh’ (home visit).

Additionally, Hyundai is also offering the Elantra with Wonder Warranty Options — three years/unlimited km, four years/60,000 km or five years/50,000 km, the company added.