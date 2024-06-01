Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,551 units in May.
Hyundai Motors sold a total of 59,601 units in May 2023, the company said in a statement.
Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai’s exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period.
“We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory,” Hyundai Motor India’s COO Tarun Garg said.
SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month, he added.
"Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May," Garg said.
