The country’s second largest passenger vehicles maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday reported domestic sales of 50,201 units in April, a marginal (one per cent) growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared with 49,701 units in the same month last year.

“In April 2024, Hyundai Motor India achieved fourth consecutive month of 50,000 plus units in domestic sales during calendar year 24. Driven by models like the Creta, Venue and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67 per cent of HMI domestic sales,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold 18,700 units in the domestic market during the month, representing a growth of 32 per cent Y-o-Y as compared with 14,162 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, ‘Comet’ maker MG Motor India reported a decline of 1.42 per cent YoY in its retail sales to 4,485 units in April as compared with 4,551 units in the same month last year.

The company’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio contributed 34 per cent of the total units sold in this period, the company said in a statement.