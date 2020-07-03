Hyundai to launch iMT technology in Venue

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday announced India debut of its intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on its Venue compact sports utility vehicle.

This will be another industry-first innovation that will offer customers the convenience of two-pedal clutch-less technology combined with ‘fun-to-drive’ elements of a manual transmission, the company said.

The company will launch this new variant of the Venue around the festival season and price will be announced then.

Hyundai’s iMT technology is essentially a revolutionary two-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission.

However, with this technology, the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving.

“Hyundai has been driving the adoption of new and innovative technologies at scale. With our ‘future ready’ business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with human centric technologies that present our innate understanding of what our customers’ desire. iMT is one such technology that accounts for pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes,” SS Kim, Managing Ditector and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

Features

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit.

The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.