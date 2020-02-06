Hyundai’s new Creta to be launched in March

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday unveiled the new Creta which will be launched in end of March.
The new Creta is designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology with complete peace of mind, the company said.
“The new Creta is the second generation SUV for the new age customer. It epitomises the new Hyundai look and embodies Hyundai’s design direction – the Sensuous Sportiness concept – which harmonises the fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, thereby creating synergy between aesthetics and performance. With over 6.5 lakh proud owners worldwide, Creta has become the most loved and admired SUV in the segment,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
Launched in 2015, the Creta brand has become a household name for all SUV enthusiasts for its unique blend of iconic design, superior performance and unmatched safety, he said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...