Hyundai’s new Creta to be launched in March

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday unveiled the new Creta which will be launched in end of March.

The new Creta is designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology with complete peace of mind, the company said.

“The new Creta is the second generation SUV for the new age customer. It epitomises the new Hyundai look and embodies Hyundai’s design direction – the Sensuous Sportiness concept – which harmonises the fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, thereby creating synergy between aesthetics and performance. With over 6.5 lakh proud owners worldwide, Creta has become the most loved and admired SUV in the segment,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

Launched in 2015, the Creta brand has become a household name for all SUV enthusiasts for its unique blend of iconic design, superior performance and unmatched safety, he said.